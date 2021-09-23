Spokane Police search for missing 80-year-old man

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department needs your help finding a missing and endangered man.

Robert Grimes, 80, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1200 East Gordon Avenue. He was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about where he is should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911.

The Spokane Police Department has not yet released a photo of Grimes. We will update this story if we get one.

