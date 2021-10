Spokane Police say missing 13-year-old boy found safe

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department says a 13-year-old boy who was missing since Monday evening has been found safe.

The police department sent word just after midnight on Tuesday that Sean Deitrick was located and is safe. Police thank the public for their assistance.

