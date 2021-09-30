Spokane Police search for missing 11-year-old

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department needs your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Officers say Jerrilynn Guthrie was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near North Normandie Street and Francis Avenue.

She is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length pink hair with purple tips.

She was last seen wearing light blue ripped jeans and a black tank top.

Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to call Crime Check at 509- 456-2233.

The Spokane Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 11 year old girl.https://t.co/NWkZ6m0nIa pic.twitter.com/5inE3EgfKA — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) September 30, 2021

