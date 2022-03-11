Spokane Police search for man accused of shooting, killing 28-year-old on lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is looking to the man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old on the lower South Hill last week.

Officers say Steven Blain Bronowski Sr., 56, is wanted as a suspect for the death of Ammar Johnson. Johnson was found shot in the head. Bronowski has arrest warrants for second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2 near 7th and Jefferson.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference report number 2022-20034942.

