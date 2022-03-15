Spokane Police find man accused of robbing 7-Eleven, assaulting clerk hiding in RV

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department found the man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven and assaulting a worker hiding in an RV.

Officers said around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Daniel Zurcher, 21, robbed the 7-Eleven on Monroe Street. The man also assaulted the person who was working there at the time, according to police. Police said Zurcher had a baseball bat with him when he robbed the convenience store.

Zurcher drove off in an RV that investigators later found near North Oak and West York. They searched it and found him inside.

He faces robbery, assault and malicious mischief charges.

