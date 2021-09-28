Spokane Police search for dangerous man

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is looking for a man they say is dangerous.

Officers say Edward Ezekial Smith, 43, is living out of a stolen pick-up truck. It’s a drak gray 2016 dark gray GMC Canyon with the Washington license plate C58821F. Police described it as being very beat-up. Police say he has a DOC warrant.

Smith is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where he is should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

