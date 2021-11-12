Spokane police search for carjacker accused of crashing stolen car, running away

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a woman’s car while she was delivering groceries.

It happened Thursday afternoon in east central Spokane.

The woman told officers she ran back to her car when she saw the man get into it. She tried to get him out and was dragged for a bit, according to officers.

Police said the man continued to drive off and eventually crashed into another car near Cannon and Gardner. He then got out of the car and ran off, officers said.

Officers have a perimeter set up in the area.

Investigators said the man could be armed with a weapon.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now has a crew at the scene.

