Spokane Police search for an ‘armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect

Trevor Gormley CREDIT: Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department needs your help finding a man who is facing domestic violence charges.

Officers said it started just before noon when they got calls about a woman in distress at an apartment near Grant Park. Officers said when they found her they took her to the hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Officers said during the investigation they found probable cause to charge Trevor Gormley, 35, with second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. Both are domestic violence charges because of Gormley’s relationship with the woman, police said.

Investigators said they worked to get Gormley out of the apartment they were told he was in for four hours. Officers said they were told he might have a gun.

Eventually, investigators determined he was not inside the home and most likely left right before officers got there.

Now, the police department is asking for your help tracking him down. If you see home or know where he is you shouldn’t try to contact him. You should call 911 immediately. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you are looking for help with domestic violence or know someone who might be, here is a list of local resources.

