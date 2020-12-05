Spokane Police say they ‘get used to’ seeing repeat offenders get low bonds, be released

SPOKANE, Wash. – Some people accused of crimes get out of jail by just posting a few hundred dollars for bond. Police say that could put the community at risk.

This week, 25-year-old Dezmyn Simpson was arrested. Police say he shot a paintball gun at a detective, who was wearing plain clothes and in an unmarked car.

“That could’ve been anyone of us as a parent, sitting outside of a house waiting to pick up our kid,” said Sgt. Terry Preuninger, with Spokane Police.

Officers were in the area near Euclid and Nevada for another case when that happened.

Police say Simpson ran from officers before being arrested. Now, he’s being charged with crimes including unlawfully having a gun, stealing that gun and having heroin.

“You have all the elements there that show that he’s a danger to the community, now lets look at this person’s criminal history and all the the things he’s done,” Preuninger continued. “If he, as an individual, does not pose a threat to you, members of the community, who does?”

When Simpson saw a judge, they set his bond at $5,000; $2,500 for each case. In total, he’d only have to pay $500 to get out.

Police say Simpson has a criminal history including assault, burglary and more.

Preuninger says the prosecuting attorney’s office did ask for a higher bond, but that was denied.

It’s also not just Simpson’s case. Preuninger says they’ve seen it happen before, several times.

“Their history, all of the decisions that they’ve made and their life up to that point show that they have no regard for the other members of the community. They pose a threat to them, and yet they are continually released and put out to the community,” he said.

Preuninger says he understands what the court has to do, that they are “the guardian of an individuals rights who has not yet ad their day in court.” However, he went on saying the court determines the suspect’s risk level and if they should or could be back out in the community.

Judges have a guideline, or factors, they look at before setting a bond or releasing a suspect.

They have to take the person’s criminal history in consideration, how likely they would show up in court, the danger they pose to others in the community, the nature of the person’s previous offenses, what their mental condition is like and more.

Judges also get a pretrial report from the court with background information before considering bond or being released.

Simpson’s prior convictions were on the file including charges he has pending.

It also shows that Simpson said he’s had prior and current treatment needs for substance abuse issues.

While Preuninger has dealt with this for quite some time, they’ll continue doing what they can.

“It is our job and we will continue to do it. I don’t want to use the word frustrated, but again, we do absolutely almost get used to seeing the same people that we’ve arrested, repeatedly and sometimes ask ourselves, how can that person be out?” he questioned.

Simpson is still in jail as of Friday night. Preuninger says they will be adding more charges, saying they found more drugs and ammunition during a search warrant of the vehicle.

