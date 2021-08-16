Spokane Police say site of deadly apartment fire now a ‘crime scene’

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The site of Monday’s deadly apartment fire is now a crime scene.

Two people were killed in the fire at the Tiffany Manor apartment building on 2nd Ave in Browne’s Addition.

The fire ignited around 2:45 a.m. and flames could be seen shooting from the roof. Most people were able to escape and some even had to throw their pets from their windows in an effort to save them.

Firefighters ultimately got the fire under control, but not before it completely damaged all of the units.

The two people killed have not yet been identified. Spokane Police said the cause and ignition have not yet been determined, but it is being treated as a crime scene.

