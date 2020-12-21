Spokane Police reunite missing Minnesota man with family

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police helped reunite a missing Minnesota man with his family, when they learned he was taking a train through Spokane to meet an online friend.

According to police, they received a call from Burnsville Police Department that an 18-year-old man left his home and took a train to Portland to see someone he had met during online gaming. His family was worried for him, as their son had never gotten in trouble, never run away and had ADD, anxiety and depression.

The man also told his family he was going to the mall.

Police got ahold of the family telling them that, because their son is an adult, there might not be much they can do other than make sure he is okay.

Officers responded to the Intermodal Facility and found the missing man, helping him reconnect with his family over the phone. They also warned him about traveling alone to see people you met online.

The man said he wanted to see his family, so an officer drove him to a hotel by the Spokane International Airport until a family member flew out to get him.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.