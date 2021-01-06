Police shoot, kill armed murder suspect in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police shot and killed a homicide suspect when they say he opened fire at them in North Spokane on Tuesday night.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the man was wanted in connection to a homicide that took place Dec. 27. Officers found the man shortly before 8 p.m. on Euclid and Monroe. They pursued the suspect and attempted a PIT maneuver to stop him near W Queen Ave and Ash.
Meidl says officers had reason to believe the man was armed. Police say the man threatened to shoot them if they tried to arrest him. The suspect fired at least one round at officers and they shot back in return, killing him. No officers were injured in the shooting.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and SIRR will now take over the investigation.
This is a developing story.
