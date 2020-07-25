Man killed in shooting at Morton and Nebraska, police say

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died in a shooting on Morton at Nebraska on Friday, Spokane Police say.

Police and SWAT Team members responded to reports of the shooting near an alley, and have detained at least one suspect.

The road is currently closed from Rowan to Nebraska.

#BREAKING: One man was shot and killed near Morton and Nebraska in Spokane. SWAT responded to help clear homes, looking for any suspects. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/d5RFC0HBa3 — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) July 25, 2020

4 News Now is at the scene, working to confirm more information.

The SWAT Team has since left.

This is a developing story.

