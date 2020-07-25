Man killed in shooting at Morton and Nebraska, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died in a shooting on Morton at Nebraska on Friday, Spokane Police say.
Police and SWAT Team members responded to reports of the shooting near an alley, and have detained at least one suspect.
The road is currently closed from Rowan to Nebraska.
4 News Now is at the scene, working to confirm more information.
The SWAT Team has since left.
This is a developing story.
