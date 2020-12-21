Spokane Police respond to shooting at NorthTown Mall, no injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a shooting at NorthTown Mall on Monday.
Officers arrived at the parking lot near Barnes & Noble and are still on scene. According to police, a gun and bullet casing were recovered from the area, and as of right now it does not appear that anyone was hit.
Police say some people got out of their cars, started fighting and someone pulled a gun. One of the people involved called police and surrendered without incident when they arrived.
This is a developing story.
