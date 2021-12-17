Spokane Police respond to more than 100 crashes because of ice

SPOKANE, Wash.–Thursday was a busy one for the Spokane Police Department.

Officers said they responded to “well over” 100 crashes because of the icy road conditions. Some of those crashes have been 12-16 car pile-ups.

The Spokane Police Department even sent out an emergency alert Thursday night asking people to stay off the roads if they could.

One crash on the South Hill involved an STA bus and an STA truck.

The City of Spokane said crews will be out working on the roads overnight. Their goal is to have them in a better spot for the morning commute.

Spokane Police tells me they’ve had well over 100 crashes because of the ice — some have been 12-16 car pile-ups. The sergeant told me he’s currently driving road closure barricades across Spokane due to the City being extremely busy treating the roads. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Fizb56joar — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) December 17, 2021

