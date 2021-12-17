Spokane Police respond to more than 100 crashes because of ice
SPOKANE, Wash.–Thursday was a busy one for the Spokane Police Department.
Officers said they responded to “well over” 100 crashes because of the icy road conditions. Some of those crashes have been 12-16 car pile-ups.
The Spokane Police Department even sent out an emergency alert Thursday night asking people to stay off the roads if they could.
One crash on the South Hill involved an STA bus and an STA truck.
The City of Spokane said crews will be out working on the roads overnight. Their goal is to have them in a better spot for the morning commute.
