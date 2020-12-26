Spokane Police respond to five-car crash on TJ Meenach Bridge, ask drivers to slow down

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re traveling this snowy Christmas night, the Spokane Police Department wants you to be extra careful.

Since snow began falling around 5 p.m., police have responded to multiple crashes, including one involving five cars on TJ Meenach Bridge.

“Please stay safe on the roads and spend some extra time with loved ones,” SPD said in a tweet.

