Spokane Police respond to 4 drive-by shootings since Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers have responded to four drive-by shootings since Tuesday.

Sergeant Terry Preuninger said they appear to be unrelated.

The most recent happened Friday morning near Whitman Elementary. Officers responded to E. Sanson Ave and N. Pittsburg St around 8:50 a.m.

Officers found several spent shell casings in the middle of the street, but the suspect vehicle was gone by the time they arrived. They did speak with people inside the targeted home and found two bullet holds in the front living room window.

Nobody was injured and officers reached out to neighbors to make sure there were no other victims.

This marks the fourth drive-by shooting officers have responded to in recent days.

The first drive-by shooting reported this week happened early Tuesday in West Central. No one was injured and the suspect, 29-year-old Roman R. Shrader, was arrested.

The second shooting also happened on Tuesday, but on S. Howard St near Edwidge Woldson Park. Police said witness reported a white sedan was involved, but no arrests have been made.

The third drive by shooting reported this week happened Thursday near E. Desmet Ave and N. Altamont St. The two suspects were both arrested.

