Spokane Police respond to 2 separate standoffs in 24 hours
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to two separate standoffs between Sunday and Monday.
The first happened Sunday afternoon in West Central. Police were looking to arrest 47-year-old Todd L. Johnson, but said he was uncooperative and refused to surrender.
Johnson is accused of striking a woman and holding a knife to her neck in mid-October.
He barricaded himself inside the home and reportedly threatened officers.
Officers negotiated with Johnson for four hours but ultimately released a chemical agent into the home. He was quickly taken into custody and arrested on a domestic violence charge.
The second standoff happened in Hillyard around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police were trying to arrest 41-year-old Jason Tittman on a felony assault warrant. He also had a US Marshal’s probation warrant stemming from a weapons offense.
Police said Tittman refused to surrender and said he would not cooperate.
After an hour and a half, officers convinced Tittman to surrender and arrested him. A firearm was found inside the residence.
Tittman is a 14-time convicted felon and not legally allowed to have a gun.
