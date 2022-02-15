Spokane Police: Person hit by car on South Hill has life-threatening injuries

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a person on the South Hill.

Police said the person who was hit by the car has life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened Monday night at 29th and Ray. Officers said the streets in the area are blocked off.

