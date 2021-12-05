Spokane Police: SUV hits man, drags him down the street

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a man.

Police say the crash happened Saturday afternoon at North Perry Street and East Ermina Avenue.

Investigators say the driver hit the man and kept going. They dragged him about two blocks, police said.

The SUV was seen driving away from the scene, officers said. Police say the SUV that hit the man was a dark color.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

