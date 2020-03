Spokane Police on scene of reported shooting near Rowan and Regal

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a reported shooting near Rowan and Regal.

Police confirmed they were conducting a shooting investigation, and several patrol cars are lined up outside of 2800 E. Rowan Avenue.

The details of the investigation are currently unknown.

This is a developing story.

