Spokane Police officers given Narcan after reacting to unknown substance during welfare check

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane Police officers were given Narcan on Wednesday when they came into contact with what police are calling an unknown substance during a welfare check.

The officers responded to the call about two people people slumped over in a car on W. Fort George Wright Road at around 12:18 p.m. At the time, the caller told police they believed the people were using drugs.

Officers confirmed they were dealing with a possible overdose when they arrived, and immediately called for medics. Shortly after, they called for two ambulances to take the people to the hospital.

Spokane Police say during that call, an officer found an unknown substance in the one of the people’s pockets.

At some point the officers breathed in the substance and immediately started experiencing symptoms like disorientation, paleness, and extreme sweating.

One of the officers administered Narcan and the other was given some a while later as a precaution. Both officers were hospitalized and are doing well, according to a release.

Police say both suspects were also taken to the hospital. One has a felony warrant out of Idaho, and police say they may face more charges once released from the hospital.

