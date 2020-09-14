Spokane Police officer shot Friday released from hospital, suspect killed by officers not yet identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police officer shot near Broadway and Dyer on Friday has been released from the hospital.

Sergeant Terry Preuninger said the officer has returned home, where he is recovering. His name will be released later this week, as will the name of the suspect who was shot and killed by police.

Police Chief Craig Meidl said the incident first started Thursday when Airway Heights Police were called to an attempted armed carjacking. He said the suspect led AHPD on a pursuit, which they stopped due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

Spokane Police officers located the suspect vehicle again Thursday night and a second pursuit was initiated, then stopped due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

The suspect’s vehicle was located a third time Friday morning and when officers tried to stop it, the suspect drove away again. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was called in to deployed spike strips and at some point, the vehicle was found at the Rodeway Inn on E. Broadway.

Meidl said officers moved in and both an officer and the suspect fired shots. Both were struck, but the suspect was killed.

The suspect’s cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

