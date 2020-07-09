Spokane Police officer charged with two counts of vehicular assault stemming from March crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police officer has been charged with two counts of vehicular assault stemming from a three-car crash back in March.

Two people, including Officer Michael Brunner, were injured when Brunner was unable to stop his patrol car in time and collided with a car attempting to cross Lincoln St.

According to police, Brunner was driving north on Lincoln near 5th Ave when the citizen ran the stop sign. The crash happened outside of Deaconess Hospital and caught the attention of medical staff, who ran outside to help.

Spokane Fire crews had to extricate the citizen out of their car.

Officer Brunner was placed on administrative leave the day after.

Upon completion of an investigation, Washington State Patrol recommended vehicular assault charges to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brunner is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

