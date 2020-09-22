Toddler found safe after going missing near Indian Canyon Golf Course

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A toddler has been found, after going missing near the Canyon Greens Apartments Monday afternoon.

A family friend says someone found the girl and called 911.

According to authorities, two-year-old Tanner Lang had wandered off around 4 p.m. in the apartment parking lot, which is right by the Indian Canyon Golf Course. Lang was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a unicorn on it, colorful shoes and pink pants.

Police say she is verbal and knows her name and age.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.







COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.