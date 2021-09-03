Spokane Police: Man accused of trying to kidnap 5-year-old stopped by neighbor

SPOKANE, Wash.– A child is back home with their family after police said a man tried to kidnap them Thursday afternoon on West Mission Avenue.

The Spokane Police Department said Felix M. Booth, 35, approached a 5-year-old and tried to carry them away. A neighbor yelled at Booth to stop and he dropped the child and ran away, officers said.

Officers said they found Booth just a short distance away. He was arrested and booked into the Spokane Regional Jail Facility and faces second-degree attempted kidnapping charges.

Police said the 5-year-old was not hurt and was reunited with their family.

Investigators said this was a good example of why it’s important to get to know your neighbors. You never know when it could save somebody’s life.

Anyone who witnesses a crime should call Crime Check, 509-456-2233, and say something.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.