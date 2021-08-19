Spokane Police: Man accused of stalking woman for several months arrested

by Matthew Kincanon

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Earlier this week, Spokane police arrested a man accused of stalking a woman for several months.

Suspect Angelo Lopez, 39, was arrested on August 17 on probable cause for stalking a woman this summer.

Police said the woman reported a man following her on a regular basis as she left her home to walk her dog in early June. She contacted the police several times, but they weren’t able to develop probable cause against the man.

Then, Lopez was identified by police because of frequent contacts with them in downtown Spokane. The woman was encouraged to obtain a protection order against Lopez, but the court denied her application.

However, police were eventually able to develop probable cause for stalking against Lopez. He was taken into custody on August 17.

Police also received a call in late July about a man who exposed himself to a person in downtown Spokane. Even though police got a photo of the man (identified as Lopez) from another person, they were unable to contact the woman he is accused of stalking and pursue charges.

Police said Lopez is a five-time convicted felon. His previous charges include criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, violation of no contact/protection order and third-degree assault. He also has 36 gross misdemeanor convictions, including six convictions for violation of a no-contact/protection order and fourth-degree assault.

