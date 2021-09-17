Spokane Police: Man accused of assaulting his mother located, arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The man accused of assaulting his 70-year-old mother and sending her to the hospital last week is now behind bars.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said it found Edward Leavens, 56, and arrested him.

Last Friday, the woman’s son called and said he found his mother bloodied and beaten inside a home, detectives said. Investigators said they identified Leavens, the caller’s younger brother, as the person who may have left the woman in this condition.

Investigators said they believe Leavens left the home before his brother showed up. The Spokane Valley Police Department searched for Leavens but did not have any luck finding him.

One week later, Leavens was located and arrested, the police department said. He is being held at the Spokane County Jail for a first-degree assault charge. His bond is set at $100,000.

Officers said the woman he assaulted is still in the hospital in serious condition.

