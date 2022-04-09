Spokane Police: Lucky’s Pub shooting suspect in custody
SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department says one person is in custody and facing charges for the deadly drive-by shooting outside of a downtown Spokane bar.
Officers said the suspect faces three counts of drive-by shooting related to the shooting outside of Lucky’s Pub.
Two people were killed and one was hurt in the early morning shooting.
Police said a fight had started outside the bar and 911 was being inundated with calls about a shooting with multiple victims.
A crowd poured out of the bar and people were running away from the area.
Officers found three victims in the crowd, all with life-threatening injuries.
A release from the Spokane Police Department said two of the victims, a man and a woman, were shot while standing on the sidewalk outside of the bar. The third victim was a cab driver who was sitting in a taxi parked outside of the bar.
SPD said initial information shows it was a drive-by shooting involving one car. Officers believe shots were fired as the car passed Lucky’s and Mootsy’s bars.
Officers put out a vehicle description and a car matching the suspect was stopped just outside of the city by the Washington State Patrol.
