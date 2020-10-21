Spokane Police looking to identify suspect in drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police and Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest are looking for help identifying an attempted murder suspect.

The woman is believed to be responsible for a drive-by shooting in North Spokane on August 5.

She is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, between 5’03”-5’08” tall and a smoker. She has a significant scar on the back of her upper left arm and shoulder.

Anyone who might know this woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or report it online at www.p3tips.com. A reward is offered to anyone who can held lead police to an arrest.

