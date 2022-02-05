Spokane Police looking for two cars linked to shooting near Best Asian Market

by Will Wixey

Credit: Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for your help identifying two cars involved in the shooting near Best Asian Market

The Spokane Police Department released two images of cars involved in Monday’s shooting on E. Sprague Ave. and S. Crestline St. Police are searching for an older silver minivan and a maroon four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler.

Video surveillance showed the cars exchanging multiple gunshots.

One stray bullet hit Best Asian Market and shattered one of its doors. No one in the store was injured. There are no identified victims from the shooting.

If you have any information surrounding these vehicles, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

