Spokane Police looking for tips in Hillyard stabbing

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are asking for tips or information that could lead them to an arrest in a stabbing in Spokane’s Hillyard neighborhood.

According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, the victim was stabbed by an unknown person around midnight on September 12. The stabbing happened just a few blocks away from Rogers High School near E. Rockwell Ave and N. Nevada St.

Police are asking any possible witnesses or anyone with surveillance video to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident#2020-20160572.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.