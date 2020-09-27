Spokane Police looking for teen missing since Saturday; phone last pinged in Mead area

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police need help searching for missing 15-year-old Sophia Owens, who was last seen Saturday near Regal and Palouse Highway.

Authorities say that officers were dispatched to follow up on a missing juvenile case in the 5000 block of South Regal Street, near the Target on Regal and Palouse. Owens’ parents say she has been missing since Saturday morning.

Sophia Owens is described as white, around five-feet six-inches tall and 100 pounds, with blonde hair with red highlights, and blue eyes. Owens was last seen wearing a maroon or black hooded sweatshirt and black boots.

Police say Owens was supposed to go to Manito Park, but her phone pinged in the Mead area before turning off. Owens’ phone has not turned on since.

Anyone with information on Owen’s disappearance is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

