Spokane Police looking for suspects in Saturday drive-by shooting near 4th and Magnolia

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are looking for suspects in a drive-by shooting near 4th and Magnolia that occurred late Saturday night.

According to police, a home was struck by a drive-by shooter. Several people were inside the house but no one was injured.

Police are currently investigating the incident and following leads.

Anyone with information on the incident or potential suspects is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

