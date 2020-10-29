Spokane Police looking for suspect in East Central stabbing

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are looking for the suspect in an early morning stabbing near the Fred Meyer in East Central.

According to police, a man was stabbed in the abdomen near E 5th Ave and S Fiske St just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim and suspect reportedly know each other and police said a female witness who also lived at the home has recently been harassed by the suspect, as well.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but said officers are attempting to locate them.

