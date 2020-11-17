Spokane Police looking for murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is looking for the suspect in an October homicide.

Garry Norman is wanted for second-degree murder in the killing Anthony Vorneheder on Oct. 2.

Norman is 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos including playing cards on his neck, a tear drop under his left eyes and the words across his knuckles.

Anyone with information about Norman’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and avoid approaching him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

