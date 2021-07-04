Spokane Police find endangered man reported missing Sunday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have found an endangered man who was reported missing Sunday morning.

Authorities sent out an alert on cell phones Sunday morning.

The man is described as 81-years-old and white, with gray hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a dark leather jacket. Police say the man has Alzheimer’s.

