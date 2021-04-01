Spokane Police find child reported missing near Mission Safeway

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have found a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing near the Safeway on Mission and Hamilton.

Authorities describe the missing child as Black, standing four-feet six-inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. The child was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan khakis, and his hair is in dreadlocks.

