Police looking for missing 62-year-old woman, last seen in North Spokane

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are looking for a missing, possibly endangered woman last seen in North Spokane.

Authorities say 62-year-old Norene Rothe was last seen on October 6, leaving her home in North Spokane. Family and officers say they do not know if she has her medication with her.

Rothe is described as five-feet five-inches tall, 150-165 pounds with long red hair and blue eyes. Authorities do not know what she was wearing when she left, but might be carrying a white purse.

Anyone with information on Rothe’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

