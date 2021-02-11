Spokane Police looking for missing 13-year-old, last seen early Thursday morning

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police needs help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen leaving home early Thursday morning.

Bailey Cederblom left her home between 2–5 a.m. on Thursday, and her mother last saw her around 2 a.m. Cederblom reportedly told friends she was meeting up with an unknown person at a park or Longfellow Elementary near her home in Northeast Spokane.

Cederblom had a medical procedure done on Wednesday and is in need of her medication.

She is described as five-feet eight-inches tall, 125 pounds with long brown hair, and may be wearing a white beanie and gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Cederblom’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

