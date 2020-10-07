Spokane Police looking for hit-and-run suspect that struck Lime scooter rider with car

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while riding a Lime scooter early Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the scene after a caller reported that a driver sped off after hitting the person. Fire crews had already arrived and began treating the person, who was then taken to the hospital.

Police are working to identify the suspect, who was driving a white 20082011 Subaru Impreza sedan. Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

