Spokane Police looking for couple harboring five children, not seen since mid March

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department Domestic Violence Unit is asking for help locating two adults and their children.

Danielle M. Smith and her three children have not been since March 11. Police said there is currently a protection order between Smith and her kids who are ages 10, 7 and 3.

Smith may be with her boyfriend Jeffrey Griffieth, who is harboring his own two children, who are ages 12 and 8.

Griffieth currently has a felony warrant out of Pierce County and his children are currently reported missing.

Police said both adults are involved in custody issues and have recently been in, or have ties to communities across the state of Washington.

Anyone with information about Smith, Griffieth or their children is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

