Spokane Police finish investigation near Garland and Nettleton

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have finished searching for an armed man last seen near Garland and Nettleton.

Authorities sent out an alert on cell phones urging people not to approach the man, and to call 911 if you see him. They issued a follow-up notice 45 minutes later indicated they had “concluded their activity” in the neighborhood.

The armed man was described as Black, six-feet four-inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, jeans and a blue backpack. Police considered him armed and dangerous.

