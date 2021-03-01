Spokane Police looking for alleged vending machine burglar

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles











SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police need help identifying a man who allegedly pried open an apartment vending machine and stole food and money out of it.

Saturday morning, the man entered an apartment building near Bernard and Seventh using a crowbar, then proceeded to pry open a vending machine and stole product from it. Police say the property owner saw this and followed the man a block away to another apartment, but the man used a key to enter and went inside.

Police did not find the man at either of the two apartments.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, incident number #2021-20031424.

