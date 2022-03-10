Spokane Police: 12-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to Willard Elementary

SPOKANE, Wash.– A 12-year-old boy with a gun was arrested Wednesday at Willard Elementary, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police said employees at the school found a loaded revolver in the student’s backpack.

Officers said it doesn’t appear like any students were threatened with the gun. So far, police have not identified a motive for why the student would bring it to school.

The student was taken to juvenile detention for the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of dangerous weapons on school grounds.

