Spokane Police launches new program to catch package thieves

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone deals with package thieves year-round. During the holidays, thieves have a higher chance of finding one to steal. Spokane Police launched a new program to make sure your gifts make it home, even if they are taken.

Mary Reed was out delivering food when she got a notification that her package had been delivered. When she got home, her new tablet was gone.

“It’s frustrating. Somebody got away with my package,” she said. “We try to make sure that if it gets delivered, we get it right in if somebody’s home. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case that night.”

Spokane Police want to catch the people responsible for thefts like this. This month, the department is dedicating one officer to investigate package thefts.

“Most of the time when we do catch people that are engaged in this activity, we do catch them and they’re responsible for a slew of these,” said Cpl. Nick Briggs with Spokane Police.

This program is about you. If your gift is stolen, report it to Crime Check first. You can call or file a report online. Once police get a report with a photo or video, the officer will share it to an album on the department’s Facebook page.

You can submit a tip if you recognize the person.

“It would almost better if we could catch the person cause I have a feeling it’s probably not just me — it’s probably several,” Reed said.

Briggs said you can be proactive and avoid getting your package stolen.

“If you can, set up a spot where a courier can leave a package and it’s not visible from the street,” he explained.

Also, work with your neighbors. If you know you are not going to be home when your package gets delivered, see if they can grab it for you. You can also get it delivered to your job or see if you can pick it up from the delivery company.

“Cameras are great. Not only because they can capture video if your package is stolen, but can also notify you of when a package shows up,” Briggs said.

Reed says she has not been able to get ahold of the company to get a new tablet. In the meantime, she is going to invest in some cameras soon with the hope this does not happen again.

“People put their hard-earned money into things and they buy them and they expect them delivered untouched,” she said. “We have every right to have our things not touched.”

If you see someone you recognize on the police department’s Facebook page, e-mail thefttips@spokanepolice.org. You can remain anonymous.

