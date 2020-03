Spokane Police: K9 searching for suspect on the run near downtown Subaru dealership

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for a suspect near the corner of 3rd and Stevens.

The K9 unit is on scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.

It is unclear at this time what the suspect is wanted for.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.