Spokane Police investigating shooting on lower South Hill, shooter at large

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – Spokane Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Cliff-Cannon neighborhood.

The scene is at 7th and Jefferson. 7th is blocked from Jefferson to Monroe.

Spokane Police say the shooting happened just after 5 am Wednesday morning.

One man is dead and police are still looking for the shooter.

Spokane Police are asking people in the neighborhood to review any video footage they might have.

Major crimes investigators are on scene. Police said they do not have any leads on the shooter.

This is a developing story. We’ll update with more information as it comes in.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at 7th and Jefferson. Copyright 4 News Now

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at 7th and Jefferson. Copyright 4 News Now

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at 7th and Jefferson. Copyright 4 News Now

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at 7th and Jefferson. Copyright 4 News Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.