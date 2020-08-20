Spokane Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Nevada and Euclid
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near Nevada and Euclid on Wednesday.
According to police, the man was driving his motorcycle east on Euclid when he lost control and a car ran him over. Police say the motorcyclist appears to have been speeding when the crash happened.
The driver was cooperative with the investigation.
Both lanes of Nevada are currently blocked.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.