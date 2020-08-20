Spokane Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Nevada and Euclid

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near Nevada and Euclid on Wednesday.

According to police, the man was driving his motorcycle east on Euclid when he lost control and a car ran him over. Police say the motorcyclist appears to have been speeding when the crash happened.

The driver was cooperative with the investigation.

Both lanes of Nevada are currently blocked.

BREAKING: Spokane Police investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near Nevada and Euclid. Both lanes of Navada are blocked here. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/P1HnRVjvKe — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) August 20, 2020

