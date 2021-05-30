Spokane Police arrest man involved in child luring case

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a man involved in an alleged child luring case in northeast Spokane

The man’s car was found in Spokane Valley Saturday evening. He was later questioned and arrested on an unrelated warrant.

On Saturday afternoon, police said they responded to Empire Ave. and Cincinnati St. regarding a suspicious person. The caller’s daughter said a man in a maroon Ford F150 allegedly offered her daughter $1,000 to buy her.

After rejecting it, she said he moved on to a different group of kids and started to talking to them near Glass Park, before leaving the area. Both group of kids were under 18-years-old.

The Washington state license plate number of the alleged vehicle is C38119V and two men were reported to be inside the vehicle. Police said the driver was described as a white in his 50s with a beard, wearing a light colored hat and clothing. A description of the passenger wasn’t available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Check at 456-2233.

